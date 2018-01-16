s
    Arm yourself with appNeura

    Here’s why appNeura is a must-have for the Development, Operations and Business ecosystems.


    Developers

    Operations

    CIOs

    Business Owners

    Designed for Performance

    “A good user interface is one that when it works no one notices it. It is simply like a good book the book disappears and the reader is immersed in the story a book tells. appNeura’s interaction design principle is based on making the application easy to learn and simple to use. That’s because we understand that in the world of applications, time is critical. The clean, intuitive UI of appNeura ensures users get the right information at the right time to get the job done quickly. They don’t need to waste time sifting through the clutter of unnecessary graphs, pie-charts and data to get critical information.”

    – Prof Valli Tandyon, University of Cincinnati
    UI / UX Design consultant, appNeura

    Developed by Leaders in Performance Engineering

    appNeura is the brainchild of performance engineering experts, Avekshaa Technologies. With deep domain expertise, the team at Avekshaa have engineered some of the largest and the most complex digital transformation initiatives in the world. Through 140 specialized projects, they have helped over 30 enterprise clients achieve more than 150% average improvement in application performance. Know more about our promoters.

    The appNeura Advantage

    Here’s what makes appNeura stand out from the rest.

    Granular User Insights

    Get never-before-seen insights into the digital experience of your users with appNeura.

    Future Ready

    Instantly scale up your business by using the power of appNeura’s automation engine.

    Intuitive Dashboard

    Experience the simplest and easy-to-use dashboard to get instant, real-time data.

    Experience a powerful Real User Monitoring tool with the simplest dashboard at an optimal cost of ownership.

