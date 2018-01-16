Create superior apps, enhance end-user experience, improve brand loyalty
Get real-time app analytics with appNeura, a powerful Digital Experience Monitoring tool, to find out exactly why your app is slow or crashing. Track all critical performance parameters with ease on appNeura’s clutter-free dashboard. Customize alerts to fix issues before they occur.
Arm yourself with appNeura
Here’s why appNeura is a must-have for the Development, Operations and Business ecosystems.
Designed for Performance
“A good user interface is one that when it works no one notices it. It is simply like a good book the book disappears and the reader is immersed in the story a book tells. appNeura’s interaction design principle is based on making the application easy to learn and simple to use. That’s because we understand that in the world of applications, time is critical. The clean, intuitive UI of appNeura ensures users get the right information at the right time to get the job done quickly. They don’t need to waste time sifting through the clutter of unnecessary graphs, pie-charts and data to get critical information.”
– Prof Valli Tandyon, University of Cincinnati
UI / UX Design consultant, appNeura
Developed by Leaders in Performance Engineering
appNeura is the brainchild of performance engineering experts, Avekshaa Technologies. With deep domain expertise, the team at Avekshaa have engineered some of the largest and the most complex digital transformation initiatives in the world. Through 140 specialized projects, they have helped over 30 enterprise clients achieve more than 150% average improvement in application performance. Know more about our promoters.
Here’s what makes appNeura stand out from the rest.
Granular User Insights
Get never-before-seen insights into the digital experience of your users with appNeura.
Future Ready
Instantly scale up your business by using the power of appNeura’s automation engine.
Intuitive Dashboard
Experience the simplest and easy-to-use dashboard to get instant, real-time data.
Experience a powerful Real User Monitoring tool with the simplest dashboard at an optimal cost of ownership.
