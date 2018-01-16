Arm yourself with appNeura

“A good user interface is one that when it works no one notices it. It is simply like a good book the book disappears and the reader is immersed in the story a book tells. appNeura’s interaction design principle is based on making the application easy to learn and simple to use. That’s because we understand that in the world of applications, time is critical. The clean, intuitive UI of appNeura ensures users get the right information at the right time to get the job done quickly. They don’t need to waste time sifting through the clutter of unnecessary graphs, pie-charts and data to get critical information.”

– Prof Valli Tandyon, University of Cincinnati

UI / UX Design consultant, appNeura